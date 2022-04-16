Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 43,726 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,309,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,195. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

