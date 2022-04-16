Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 194.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,605 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.09. 346,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,171. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

