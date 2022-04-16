Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $467.66. 1,965,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,826. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

