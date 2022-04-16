Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWH. Truist Financial downgraded Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.96. Camping World has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.