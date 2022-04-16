Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.
NYSE:RCI opened at $59.23 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
