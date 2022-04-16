Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

NYSE:RCI opened at $59.23 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

