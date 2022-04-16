Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roots currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.79.

OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

