Canaccord Genuity Group Trims GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Target Price to $41.00

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.05.

GHRS stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth $4,384,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 500,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

