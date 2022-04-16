Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Shares Down 2.2%

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. 33,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 126,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.22 million and a PE ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.48.
Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile (TSE:LFE)
