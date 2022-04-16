Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 175,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,100.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

