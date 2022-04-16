Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CU. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.67.

TSE CU opened at C$39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.86 and a 52 week high of C$39.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities (Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

