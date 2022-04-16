Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $18.91 on Friday. Canfor has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

Get Canfor alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFPZF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.