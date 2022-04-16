Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU) Short Interest Update

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,577,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,943,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $19,920,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCAU opened at $10.07 on Friday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

