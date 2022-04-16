CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives $23.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTR opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

