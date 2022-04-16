Cardiff Oncology’s (CRDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $3,015,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 382,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 291,382 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 275,151 shares during the period. 59.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

