CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.
About CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareView Communications (CRVW)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.