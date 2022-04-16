Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 54.1% in March

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 732,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.28) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.85) to €19.70 ($21.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.48) to €18.80 ($20.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Carrefour stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 98,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

