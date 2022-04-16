Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

