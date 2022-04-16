Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 28,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Shares of CRI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,329. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

