Casper (CSPR) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $346.63 million and $4.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.80 or 0.07446598 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,252.79 or 1.00289805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00041334 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,802,330,679 coins and its circulating supply is 4,521,045,072 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

