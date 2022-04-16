Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Update

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 154.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 40.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 112.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 134,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth $504,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. The company has a market cap of $545.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.70. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

