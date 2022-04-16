CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $412.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

