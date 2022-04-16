Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 2.78. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

