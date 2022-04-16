Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.04. 207,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 619,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPTN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cepton in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

