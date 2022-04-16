Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Ceragon Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.74. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

