CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CFIV opened at $9.87 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CF Acquisition Corp. IV (CFIV)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.