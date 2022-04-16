CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Shares Up 7.3%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.
CGE Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEI)
