CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Shares Up 7.3%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Get CGE Energy alerts:

CGE Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.