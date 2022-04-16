Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.26

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.26 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19.05 ($0.25). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 156,903 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £132.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.25.

In other news, insider Martin Andersson acquired 162,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £30,896.85 ($40,261.73). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 481,856 shares of company stock valued at $8,906,145.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

