Chainswap Price Hits $0.0358 on Top Exchanges (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Chainswap has a market cap of $714,778.75 and $267.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00105901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

ASAP is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,971,198 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

