ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will post $75.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.10 million. ChargePoint reported sales of $40.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $476.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $506.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $727.81 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $800.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,731,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,986,403 in the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,594,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.94.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

