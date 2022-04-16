Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,975.69.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,603.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,528.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,632.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

