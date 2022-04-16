Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,900.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,975.69.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,603.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,528.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,632.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

