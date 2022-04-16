Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

CI opened at $259.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

