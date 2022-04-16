Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.21. 1,381,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,212. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.72 and its 200 day moving average is $225.36.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

