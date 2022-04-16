Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $457.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $457.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Argus decreased their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 97.2% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,138,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $413.67. 345,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,613. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.98. Cintas has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.