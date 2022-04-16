Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.47.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

