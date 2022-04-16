Citigroup Begins Coverage on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.94.

YUM stock opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.18. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

