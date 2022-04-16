Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. 34,043,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,676,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

