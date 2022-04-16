Citigroup Lowers Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Price Target to $32.00

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $33.50 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $249.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.02 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

