Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.93 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

