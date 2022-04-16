Citigroup Trims Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Target Price to $36.50

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $41.50 to $36.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.79.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 107,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $15,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.