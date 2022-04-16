Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,255 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

