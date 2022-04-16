Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services ( OTCBB:CZFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

