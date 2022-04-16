CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in March

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,100 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 1,012,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CloudMD Software & Services stock remained flat at $$0.57 during midday trading on Friday. 19,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

