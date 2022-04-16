CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in March

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,100 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 1,012,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
CloudMD Software & Services stock remained flat at $$0.57 during midday trading on Friday. 19,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.89.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.