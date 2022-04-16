Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,425,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at $11,970,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at $11,428,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,980,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLOE opened at $10.10 on Friday. Clover Leaf Capital has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

