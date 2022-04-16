CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPAY opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. CNP Assurances has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.78.
About CNP Assurances (Get Rating)
