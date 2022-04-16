Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 576.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814,541 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $53,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

CCEP stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

