Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Set at $66.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of KO stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $281.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,018 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

