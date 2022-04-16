Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Increased to C$141.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$131.22.

TSE:CCA opened at C$110.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$104.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.45. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$95.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$718.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$721.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3100007 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

