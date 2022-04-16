Coldstack Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $387,519.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001889 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00045536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.32 or 0.07500419 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,408.23 or 0.99850544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

