Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Lessened by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,671,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Comerica by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.37. 1,268,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

